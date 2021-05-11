▶️ Unseen History Pt. 1: Bend man’s unique WWII documents heading to museum in D.C.

by Brooke Snavely

He’s a Bend man with a link to the past – a unique family connection to the critical final days of World War II.

Roger Sabbadini has documents and photographs handed down by his father Alex that have never been made public.

They’re communications between Adolph Hitler and Benito Mussolini, attack strategies, pictures of the two leaders together.

How Roger got those documents is a fascinating and largely untold piece of military history.

Soon, the documents – never seen publicly before this story – will be part of the collection at the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.

In part one of a two-part series, Central Oregon Daily’s Brooke Snavely has more on the remarkable story of Alex Sabbadini, a Jewish-Italian Army soldier who ended up in the U.S. Army – tracking Axis leaders in their final days.