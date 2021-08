by Eric Lindstrom | Central Oregon Daily News

They’re three of the biggest names in running in Central Oregon and they’re joining forces to give back to young aspiring runners.

Max King, Mario Mendoza, and Renee Metivier are putting on the first-ever Central Oregon Youth Running Camp.

It’s a one-week trail running camp that is completely free to the teenage participants.

The pro instructors hope to instill more than just speed into the young campers.