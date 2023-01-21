▶️ U of O hockey returns to the Bend Winter Classic, play Boise State Sunday

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Friday night, Division 1 hockey took over The Pavilion in Bend.

The Ducks kicked things off taking against Utah State.

“Being able to see what it was like last year, to see it keep growing and getting bigger, seeing how hockey is getting bigger in Oregon as well is just awesome,” said UO hockey sophomore Hunter Voyels.

Friday night was the first of three games in the Bend Winter Classic.

“We love coming out here,” said UO hockey senior Austin Pultz. “The fans bring a lot of good energy. We love coming and supporting the hockey community in Bend. We love coming over the hill. It is a great experience for us, great experience for all the young fans and all the fans here.”

Last year was the first year for the Bend Winter Classic.

One thing has changed since last year, and the American Collegiate Hockey Association recognized the Ducks’ level of play deserved a promotion from D2 to Division 1.

“It’s a step in the next direction, it is a step toward NCAA D1 and that is where we all want this team to be eventually,” said Pultz. “So I feel great to be a part of it and everything like that.”

The Ducks have a break Saturday as Utah State, and Boise State play, but Oregon returns Sunday to face the Broncos.

“I wasn’t fortunate enough to get much outdoor hockey, so definitely coming here, it is so nice to see the outdoors and so pretty here in Bend, the background over there, the fire, everything like that makes it very special for sure,” said Voyels.

Jan 21, 6:30 PM – Utah State Aggies vs. Boise State Broncos

Jan 22, 3:00 PM – Ducks vs. Boise State Broncos

