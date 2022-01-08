▶️ U of O, Boise State hockey teams face off at The Pavilion in Bend

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

The Pavilion in Bend was packed Friday night as fans from all over came to watch the Oregon Ducks hockey team take on the Boise State Broncos.

“I’m going to come back. I wish we had more games here to be honest,” said Dominik Estrada, a forward for University of Oregon Hockey.

All 576 seats in The Pavilion sold out for both weekend games.

“Knowing that we’ve sold it out and just the support that we’ve got is refreshing,” said Rylee Orr, the Head Coach for University of Oregon Hockey.

Playing in Bend has been a goal of the program for about two years.

The team hopes to show more Oregon fans what they can do, as the back to back reigning PAC 8 champions are working their way to be an NCAA division one team.

“And we stopped in here and it just, I mean clicked, that it would be huge here,” Orr said.

During the game, fans were on their feet cheering, donning their Oregon gear, yelling the fight songs, and even greeting players between periods.

“I’m loving it, the crowd’s awesome,” said Austin Pultz, a defenseman for Oregon Ducks Hockey

Even the opposing team enjoyed the atmosphere.

“Haven’t played an outdoor game in a long time. This entire atmosphere is just unreal,” said Matthew Johnson, a right wing for the Boise State Broncos.

As for the game itself, the Ducks were getting mimicked with Boise State’s power play goals, but eventually caught their stride in the later part of the second period with forward Connor Rendell sinking pucks.

The Ducks won versus the Broncos, 7 to 4.

According to fans, the Ducks won them over as well.

“Yeah, definitely, they’re really fun to watch,” said hockey fan Caden McCough

“Yes, yes, yes. Definitely,” said hockey fan Brady Colt when asked if the Ducks should return.

“That’s just exciting, knowing that, again, in a non-traditional hockey state like Oregon there are a lot of passionate hockey fans out there,” Orr said.

The Ducks are lacing up for the second game in their series with the Broncos on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.