▶️ Two wins and trip to Disneyland, Bend N. softball ready for semifinals game

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The Bend North Majors All-Stars softball team is two wins away from competing in the Little League Softball World Series.

“There was a lot of nerves knowing that we would be on ESPN, but after the first inning, the nerves started going away, and we starting playing how we did at Districts and State,” said pitcher Janelle Guiney.

The Bend North Majors Softball team is dominating the Northwest Regional Little League All-Star tournament in San Bernardino, California.

“I just had fun, and we all just started getting into our routine after that first inning and all starting hitting, and it was pretty awesome,” said catcher Jessie Berry.

The girls won 9-1 in their first contest and 10-0 in their second game.

Pitcher Janelle Guiney has been spectacular on the mound, throwing 13 strikeouts against Alaska and a no-hitter with ten strikeouts against Idaho.

However, head coach Kevin Guiney says the victories have been a real team effort.

“It’s kind of a next girl-up mentality,” said Kevin Guiney. “We have multiple girls that can play a bunch of different positions, and it’s awesome to have for a coach.”

The team had a two-day break after the start of the tournament, and the coaching staff decided to surprise them with a trip to Disneyland.

“We just got like super pumped up when they told us we were going, and it definitely felt good to know that it was because we won the first two games,” said first baseman Jocelyn Lima.

“The memories they are making here,” said Kevin Guiney. “I mean not just the girls, but the families, everyone. It is a once and lifetime type deal. So, why not spend it in the happiest place on earth.”

Bend North plays Montana Wednesday at 4 p.m. on ESPN+

A team that was at one point down by 10 came back and won by five runs.

‘Knowing that they won’t quit,” said Janelle Guiney. “So knowing to keep going no matter what, even if we get a big lead.”