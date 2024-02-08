▶️ Two sides show up to city hall vigil for Gaza war

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Communities all across the country are doing what they can to get the U.S. and other governments to pressure Israel into a ceasefire and an end to the war in Gaza, including right here in Bend.

That pressure came in the form of a community vigil and a letter drafted by the city council that sparked quite a debate.

It started with a candlelight vigil in support of peace for Palestinians.

“We want a ceasefire,” said Palestinian Michelle Shehahdeh. “That’s the important thing. We are asking the city to hold the councils to adopt a ceasefire because that’s the only way to save lives. Anything short of that is not going to work.”

A pro-Israeli group also came to city hall with a different message.

“I think they need the mind, their own business,” said Jewish Community Member Steven Schneider. “I think they need to take care of their drug problem here and the homelessness in this county, not worry about something that’s thousands of miles away.”

Inside the council chambers, public comments opened before the letter was even read aloud.

Most of those speakers on both sides call the letter a bad idea.

RELATED: Netanyahu rejects Hamas’ terms for cease-fire and hostage-release deal

RELATED: Central Oregon Jewish community holds candelight vigil to honor Israel

“This letter is not representative of all the citizens of Bend,” said one commenter.

“It is biased and may in fact, divide, not unify the people of Bend,” said another.

“In my view, this letter not only draws false equivalences that completely misrepresent the reality of what is happening in Gaza,” said a third.

“The city should focus on local issues instead of an issue that clearly most residents don’t know enough about, nor have never been to the region,” said another commenter.

Next, it was the City Council’s turn to discuss the letter.

Given the public comment, Councilman Broadman is the only one voting against sending it.

“I’m not suggesting that any of the great work that you’ve done isn’t the right balance to strike, but I think we can have a clear letter, and there’s a lot of facts in a very complicated situation, and I think we would better meet our obligation to the people of Bend who took some more time,” said Broadman.

Despite not mentioning a ceasefire, the remaining councilors voted to send the letter out anyway.

Council members agreed not to discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict during any future city council meetings.