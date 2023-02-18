▶️ Two games in overtime; Summit defeats Mountain View, Redmond beats Caldera

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Several Intermountain Conference basketball games took place Friday night.

The league of only Bend and Redmond schools only has a few games of regular season games left.

In boys basketball the Redmond (15-7) hosted Caldera and defeated the Wolfpack 71-68 in overtime.

Summit (16-5) is the number one ranked team in 5A.

They took on Mountain View (14-7) at home and defeated the number five ranked team in 5A, the Cougars, 64-60 in overtime.