▶️ Two games in overtime; Summit defeats Mountain View, Redmond beats Caldera

Several Intermountain Conference basketball games took place Friday night.
The league of only Bend and Redmond schools only has a few games of regular season games left.
In boys basketball the Redmond (15-7) hosted Caldera and defeated the Wolfpack 71-68 in overtime.
Summit (16-5) is the number one ranked team in 5A.
They took on Mountain View (14-7) at home and defeated the number five ranked team in 5A, the Cougars, 64-60 in overtime.
