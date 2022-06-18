▶️ Two cats rescued in Bend house fire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A house fire in Bend Saturday afternoon saw a quick response to the smoke and the rescue of two cats.

Bend Fire and Rescue responded to the fire on NE Hunters Circle around 1:30 p.m.

Deputy Fire Marshal Cindy Kettering was first to arrive on scene and said light smoke was coming out of the garage.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire, containing it to the attached garage.

Two cats were found on a bed in the house.

A firefighter was seen holding a one of the cats and giving it some oxygen.

Kettering said the cats were doing OK, and that they were placed in a carrier.

Kettering added that someone was home at the time of the fire, and it appeared they got out before firefighters arrived.

The cause is under investigation.