▶️ Trinity Lutheran Car Show brings in hundreds after COVID hiatus

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The Trinity Lutheran Car Show returned following a multi-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spectators viewed the car show Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church and School.

“Thrilled to be able to put an event on like that for Trinity (Lutheran) to invite the community to our campus and to be part of, you know, what we’re doing here, you know, and just again, just walk around and see some of the hard work that people put into building their hot rods and there are some just amazing, amazing cars here,” said car show committee chair James Bird.

Proceeds will support the Central Oregon Veterans Ranch and Central Oregon Veterans Outreach.

Hundreds of people were there to see the different cars, and folks voted for their favorite and had a chance to win a classic car through a drawing.

Organizers are expecting the event to continue throughout the years.