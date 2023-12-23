▶️ Trinity Lutheran boys basketball improve to 5-1 after big win against Union

The Trinity Lutheran boys basketball team made a statement in the 1A classification Friday night.
The Saints defeated Union, the top-ranked team, before making their way to Central Oregon.
The Saints won 87-49 over the Bobcats, who moved to 8-2 overall, while Trinity Lutheran improved to 5-1 this season.
For the girls, Trinity Lutheran lost a close game to Union 42-40.
They dropped to 2-4 overall, while the Bobcats improved to 6-4 this year.