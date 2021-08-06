▶️ Trial dates set for Bend man charged with 3 murders; victim’s family in anguish

by Meghan Glova

Randall Kilby is waiting to stand trial for murder.

On Friday, those trial dates were set during an appearance at the Deschutes County Courthouse.

Kilby is charged with three murders from two incidents earlier this year, including the fatal assault of Daphne Killian-Banks.

Friday’s court appearance proved to be an emotional one for the daughters of Killian-Banks.

In fact, Rio and Laci Killian say they had no idea Kilby would be present.

“Seeing him face to face is almost too hard,” Laci said.

In tears, Rio tells Central Oregon Daily News that the family will attend every single court date.

“We want him to know that my mom had people that loved her, and had daughters that loved her, and grandkids that loved her,” Rio said. “People that miss her.”

A judge set two separate trial dates for Kilby.

In April, Kilby will go to trial for two second-degree murder charges against Jeffrey and Benjamin Taylor.

In May, he will stand before a jury on second-degree murder charges against Daphne Killian Banks.

“I think it’s just important for people to remember that you don’t know how long you’re going to have your loved ones for,” Rio said. “It could be traumatic like this.”

It was the state’s preference to set the Taylor trial prior to the Killian-Banks trial.

The Killian sisters tell Central Oregon Daily News they do not believe life in prison is long enough.