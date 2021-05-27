▶️ Transportation committee identifies first bond project priorities

by Hannah Sievert

We’re already seeing a lot of construction in Bend.

But Bendites might have to get used to it, as the city is starting to tackle an extensive list of projects on its transportation system plan.

“One of the things we’re going to have to do as a community, is we’re going to have to resist the fatigue of construction,” Dave Howe, a member of the Transportation Bond Oversight Committee, said.

Discussion is underway within the Transportation Bond Oversight Committee on what projects the city should prioritize first, now that the City of Bend has funding from the transportation system bond passed in November.

“We all complain about traffic now, and it’s not great, but it’s going to get worse if we don’t do these projects,” Howe said.

At a meeting last week, the committee and city chose to make renovating SE Wilson Avenue its first project.

“New sidewalks on one side, a shared-use path on the other side, two new roundabouts and signal reconstruction, so a lot of work there,” Sinclair Burr, principal engineer with the city, said.

Burr said that work will start on Wilson Ave. early next year.

The city wants to get Wilson done before they start reconstructing Reed Market Road, Burr said.

“That’s going to close Reed Market for 18 to 24 months, so we felt like we needed a good detour route to get around that closure, and Wilson is the obvious candidate there,” Burr said.

The committee meets once a month for the next few months to continue working on a list of priorities for the next five years.