Oregon State parks and all developed recreation sites in the National Forests, Crooked River National Grasslands and B-L-M lands are closed to slow the spread of coronavirus.

But not everyone got the memo and stayed home this past weekend.

In fact, some of the local trailheads were packed with hikers, bikers and skiers.

Central Oregon Daily’s Brooke Snavely reports on crowds of people where they weren’t supposed to be, and what could happen if the behavior persists.