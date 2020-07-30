▶️ Trail Angels: Local teens’ uncommon wilderness skills save injured Portland man

It was a backpacking trip teenage siblings Shiloh and Marah Binder and their good friend Caden Bolic had been looking forward to for months.

The plan: hike 200 miles of the Oregon Pacific Crest Trail over 2-weeks and finish up at Elk Lake.

But 150 miles into the trip their plans took a dramatic turn.

Now the three local teenagers are being called heroes after helping save the life of a man severely injured and stranded in the Mount Jefferson wilderness.

Central Oregon Daily’s Eric Lindstrom has more.