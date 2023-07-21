▶️ Tour of Dog Homes brings in dog lovers, pet owners, and design enthusiasts

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Discovery West, developers, and Harcourts, The Garner Group, a real estate agency, put on an event called the Tour of {Dog} Homes.

“I love architecture,” said event participant Claire-Anne Wood. “I love designing, and I love dogs. So, I’m here.”

Dog homes of different sizes, colors, shapes, and forms to fit all different dog breeds and all being auctioned off to help benefit the Humane Society of Central Oregon.

“We partnered with the Humane Society, Miller Lumber, Harcourts, The Garner Group, as well as seven different home builders,” said Director of Marketing for Discovery, Valerie Yost.

Those who attended got food and drinks and had the chance to tour each dog home.

“We’ve had a long-standing relationship with Brooks Resources, and this is just one of those examples of partners coming together to help people keep their pets together through the Humane Society’s programs and services,” said the Director of Community Partnerships for Human Society of Central Oregon, Lynne Ouchida.

Guests voted for their favorite house, followed by the announcement of each bidding winner.