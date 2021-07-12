▶️ Tour des Chutes rolls through Bend, supports Central Oregonians with cancer

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The 17th Annual Tour des Chutes rolled out of Bend’s west side Saturday morning.

This year, the event was capped at 500 due to COVID concerns, a change from the usual 1,500 riders in past years.

The proceeds from Tour des Chutes go towards programs that assist people with cancer who are living in Central Oregon.

Founder Gary Bonacker was motivated to start the event after he was diagnosed with brain cancer.

As a cyclist and co-owner of Sunnyside Sports, he drew inspiration from those who came out to ride.

“It means a lot to those people and it means a lot to people they may never see, which are cancer survivors,” he said. “I mean, it helps me today just being here. And it helps me on just so many different levels.”

Along with the bike ride, the event included a 5K run and walk.