by Steve Kaufmann

Friday is a big birthday for a big piece of Oregon legislation.

The state’s “Bottle Bill” turns 50.

To celebrate, the Bottle Drop will hold a treasure hunt.

Starting Wednesday, six golden bottles will be hidden around the state and the company will release clues to their locations via its website and social media.

Tonight, the story of the governor who gets more than 10 cents credit for the ground-breaking deposit.