▶️ 3 suspicious RV fires in 24 hours worry La Pine residents

by Brooke Snavely

There were three RV fires in La Pine Sunday in a span of less than 24 hours, all of them near homes.

Rapid responses by crews from multiple agencies put the fires out.

It appears all three RVs were unoccupied, but the fires are suspicious and under investigation.

“All three fires were on BLM lands that are unimproved and there’s basically no access to it,” said Mike Supkis, La Pine Rural Fire Protection District Chief.

“These people that were camped there or residing there were in an area that was very difficult to get into. They were basically trails through the woods. Our major apparatus could not get into those areas.”

The first two fires were reported early Sunday morning east of Drafter Road on La Pine’s north end.

Firefighters found two burning unoccupied RVs about 1/4 mile apart fully involved with fire spreading into surrounding trees and burning toward homes.

A third RV fire was reported Sunday afternoon near Jack Pine Loop a mile south of the city limits.

“In the afternoon we were just very fortunate that there was an engine crew nearby that spotted it. That fire was running. It was hot and windy and we were concerned,” Supkis said.

I spoke with neighbors whose properties are a few hundred yards from two of the fires.

“It was a little scary,” said Jay, who lives on Drafter Road. “It wouldn’t take much. All it would take is a strong wind…blow a few embers our way. It would be disastrous.”

There are numerous dispersed campsites and abandoned vehicles in both areas where the fires broke out.

Federal fire investigators have been called in to look into the causes.