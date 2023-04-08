▶️ Three pets die in Redmond house fire, firefighters able to rescue one dog

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A house fire in Redmond Saturday burned a family out of their home and killed two dogs and a cat.

Neighbors reported smoke coming from the home on SW 32nd Court just before 2 p.m.

No one was in home when firefighters arrived on scene and made entry into the single story structure.

Crews found a fire in the kitchen with flames extending into the cabinetry and attic according to Battalion Chief Josh Clark with Redmond Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters also searched the home looking for animals.

“They did rescue one dog , unfortunately two other dogs and a cat perished in the fire. Our crews were able to help resuscitate the dog that they did rescue and it is now in care of a vet,” said Clark.

Three engines and two medical crews responded to the call, no injuries were reported.

Bend and Crooked River Ranch Fire and Rescue provided mutual aid covering the fire district while Redmond crews extinguished the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The structure sustained heavy heat and smoke damage, and the Red Cross was called in to help the residents.