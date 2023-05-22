▶️ Think Wild hosts baby shower

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Think Wild, a local nonprofit, hosted their third annual baby season baby shower on Sunday.

Spring and summer are filled with baby wildlife, and Think Wild helps maintain and support local wildlife as an animal hospital and advocate.

The donation drive doubled as a fundraiser. With live music, food, and drinks, there was something for everyone to enjoy while they supported the organization.

All money raised at the auction and raffle go toward the nonprofit’s cost to run.

