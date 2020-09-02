▶️ ‘They saved the world’: Ceremony marks 75th anniversary of the end of World War II

On this date 75 years ago, Japan formally signed surrender documents aboard the battleship USS Missouri in Hawaii’s Tokyo Bay, officially ending World War II.

The war lasted six years and involved at least 30 countries.

More than 400,000 Americans died fighting in World War II.

Here in Central Oregon, 12 World War II veterans were honored during a ceremony at the Bend Heroes Memorial in Downtown Bend – including two who bookended the war in the Pacific.

One who was at Pearl Harbor during the Japanese attack and another who was on a ship in Tokyo Bay as the surrender was signed.

Central Oregon Daily Photojournalist Steve Kaufmann takes us to the remembrance.