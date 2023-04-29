▶️ The whole town behind him: Kevin Boss reacts to Luke Musgrave’s draft pick

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

It’s official, former Bend Senior High and Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave is heading to the NFL.

Musgrave was drafted by the Green Bay Packers.

“You couldn’t, you know, draft a better young man than Luke Musgrave,” said former NFL tight end and owner of Boss Sports Performance, Kevin Boss. “He’s going to be a great locker room guy, going to be good, you know, for the team, the community.”

High praise from former NFL Superbowl-winning tight end Kevin Boss. Who’s been training former Bend High and Oregon State Tight End Luke Musgrave at his facility Boss Sports Performance, since Musgrave was in High School.

“Fell in love with the weight room, much like I did as a youngster there, and understood what it can do for you, and I think I was early, early on he realized that he has a potential if he works hard, that he’s got a shot, too, to make it.”

Musgrave was drafted 42nd overall.

“I hope you just can soak up tonight and enjoy just every step of the way because it goes by so fast,” Boss said. “You know, there are oftentimes I wish I could go back and, you know, relive that night of hearing your name called.”

Boss says Musgrave’s athletic ability caught the attention of most scouts.

“Luke is going to be one of the best homegrown athletes to come out of Bend, you know, maybe ever,” he said.

“He walks into a room, you know, and an NFL scout is going to fall in love with just his God-given ability and characteristics of what he’s made of.”

His strength was a selling point, but so was his soul.

“I hope my kids grow up to be just like him, and that’s all the scout need to hear. So he said, I already love him as a football player, and I just want to know what type of kid he is, and that’s the type of homework that NFL scouts do these days.”

Boss Sports Performance opened around six years ago, helping train young athletes, Olympic hopefuls, and even NBA and NFL players.

Kevin says Musgrave is the first athlete to climb through the ranks of football during his training there, from high school to college, and now turning pro.

“He’s got a whole town here that’s behind him, you know, and everybody’s going to support him, you know,” Boss said. “If he plays one year or 12 years, you know, like he’s the type of guy that you just want to root for because he’s just such a good kid.”