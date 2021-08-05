▶️ The Storytellers: Local filmmakers shine a light on Oregon cowboy culture

by Cody Rheault

Cowboy culture isn’t an extinct way of life but a thriving lifestyle with deep historical roots.

Its history stretches back to the founding of the west and its culture has influenced generations of Oregonians.

And if a couple of Central Oregon filmmakers have anything to do with it, the lifestyle will live on for generations to come.

Samuel Pyke and Craig Rullman have been working for the last year documenting the culture to shine a light on eastern Oregon’s cowboys – the Great Basin Buckaroos.

Their goal? To capture a snapshot of a culture that should stay alive.

I’ve spent the last three months learning more about the Len Babb Movie Project, the men behind the cameras and their desire to tell this story.

We hear about their heart behind it, who they are, and why the story of cowboy culture matters so much.

You can learn more about the project and watch the movie when it’s released on Facebook.