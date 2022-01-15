▶️ The return of the Oregon Wrestling Classic

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

One of the biggest wrestling tournaments in the state kicked off today, the Oregon Wrestling Classic at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center, in Redmond.

After a small hiatus last year, the dual-style tournament is back.

All classifications 1A-6A were there and athletes were ready and eager to get things rolling.

There is no vaccine requirement for this year’s Classic, but event officials tell us several COVID protocols are set in place, but no fan limitations.

The classic continues through tomorrow with championship matches beginning at around 8 p.m.

It is a cash only event and tickets will cost you $15.