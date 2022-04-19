▶️ The ‘Principal of the Year’ for the State of Oregon is from Prineville

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

Crook County High School Principal Michelle Jonas is being celebrated as Oregon’s Principal of the Year for 2022.

Graduation rates have soared from 59% to 98% during Michelle Jonas’ nine years as principal of Crook County High School.

“By working on making sure all students are known by name, we know their stories so we can help them succeed and graduate,” Jonas said. “Our goal at Crook County High School is all students graduate, and graduate career- or college-ready.”

Jonas was lauded with speeches, flowers, and a custom made tee shirt that describes her as a goat—Greatest of All Time.

“The great thing about today, she was 100% surprised,” said Sara Johnson, Crook County School District Superintendent. “We had Rob Bonner’s award as a cover so when she came in today, she thought this whole recognition was for Rob Bonner. Her parents drove over from Eugene. The executive director (of Coalition of Oregon School Administrators) drove over from Salem. It’s very cool.”

Rob Bonner’s recognition as Athletic Director of the Year for 5A schools in the state is yet another feather in Crook County’s cap.

“It means a ton. It’s a lot of hard work,” Bonner said. “You know, when I was honored in Sunriver last weekend, I’m just looking at all the athletic directors in the room that do the same job even better than I do, it was really nice to bring that back to the district and I’m proud.”

More than half of Crook County High School students participate in athletics, clubs or other activities.

“Everybody does better in life if somebody cares about you,” Jonas said. “Having the adults in the building who really care about students and put them first, all the way up to our district and the board, working on the things that they are passionate about. Just making sure everyone’s ready.”

Jonas says she’ll serve one more year as principal of Crook County High School before taking over at Pioneer Alternative School.

Bonner says he’s not going anywhere.

“This is a really big deal. They are two people who have done so much in education. It’s just awesome that they are getting noticed,” Johnson said.