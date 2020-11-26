▶️ The Great Outdoors: Winter range closures help wildlife thrive

Beginning December 1st, four winter wildlife closures take effect across the Deschutes National Forest to protect deer and elk “winter range.”

On this edition of The Great Outdoors, sponsored by Parr Lumber, Brooke Snavely explains how the public can help deer and elk survive the cold winter months.

It primarily involves keeping your distance.

Maps of the winter wildlife closure areas are available on the Deschutes National Forest and Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife websites.