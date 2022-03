by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The drought in our area is getting worse. Snowpack in the Cascades is anemic compared to what it should be this time of year. Water storage levels in local reservoirs are at record lows. Reliable springs are slowing down, and some have dried up.

On this edition of The Great Outdoors, we focus on one particular spring that many people know and appreciate – the headwaters of the Metolius River.