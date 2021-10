by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

Cowboy culture is alive and well on the High Desert and throughout the Great Basin.

Buckaroos are still out there riding the range, rounding up cattle and driving them to market.

On this edition of the Great Outdoors, we take a sneak peek at “The Outside Circle” a locally-made movie about local cowboys in the modern world.

The film premiers at DD Ranch in Terrebonne on Nov. 5th and 6th.

