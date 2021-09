by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

For decades, the Lower Deschutes River was considered one of the best dry fly fishing streams in the western United States, but not so much lately.

Some of the famous mayflies—pale morning duns and pale evening duns—just aren’t hatching in enough numbers to attract trout’s attention.

In this edition of The Great Outdoors, we explore changes in aquatic insect populations in the lower Deschutes River with a scientist and a fishing guide.