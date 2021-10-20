▶️ The Giving Plate secures larger location; could open by Fall 2022

by Meghan Glova

In its 11 years, The Giving Plate has served thousands and thousands of Central Oregonians in need.

The Bend food pantry has been so successful in its efforts, it is time to expand with a $3.5 million project.

Executive director Ranae Staley says she hopes to open the non-profit’s new, larger 1st Street location by Fall 2022.

“We have so much food that literally all of our space is utilized for food storage, and there’s no space to bring our guests back into,” Staley said. “Which is a huge part of who we are.”

Staley says the need for space has been a conversation at The Giving Plate since 2017.

Food is currently being stored in two separate Bend warehouses, including the 3rd Street pantry itself.

Combined, the current storage spaces equal just under 7,000 square feet and the new space will be 11,100 square feet.

“All under one roof which is going to be so incredible and efficient,” Staley said. “We do a lot of food shuffling between our facilities, which is a lot of extra work for our team of moving it back and forth.”

The non-profit served more than 10,000 families in 2020, 85% of whom are housed.

However, the new location should bring in some fresh faces with a year-round shelter located down the street.

“Because food is something that every human being needs, we’re able to offer that to anyone,” Staley said. “Regardless, whether they have a house or not.”

Staley adds the location, in general, should be more accessible to everyone.

“We’re at the very beginning,” Staley said. “But we have a great start.”

You can learn more about or contribute to The Giving Plate’s New Building Capital Campaign here.