▶️ Thanksgiving happenings around Central Oregon

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and there’s plenty to do in Central Oregon.

Whether your family is coming to visit or your plans are different, here are some events for the season.

The I Like Pie fun run is back in Bend after being virtual the previous year.

“A classic, traditional event that families love to participate in every year,” Scott Douglass, the CEO of Cascade Relays said Monday. “It’s an event that we’ve been doing for eight years raising money for NeighborImpact and the Boys and Girls Club of Bend.”

The 1.5 or 2.5-mile trail loops are around the Old Mill District and folks can start at their own pace anytime from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Dogs and strollers are welcome.

At the end of the race there’s even a sweet surprise.

“We’re going to have pie for them when they come back,” Douglas said.

The Redmond Turkey Trot by Hoodoo will also be in-person, debuting a new route at Sam Johnson Park in Redmond and check-in from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

If you’re in the mood for giving this season, Shepherd’s House Ministries has volunteer serving positions open at multiple shelters.

“One of my favorite opportunities is the Emergency Shelter because it’s like you actually get to go and be a part of serving dinner to the guests that we have each night,” said Kelli Hayes, the Associate Director of Donor Engagement for Shepherd’s House Ministries.

Along with serving food and clean-up roles, you can also drop off food like stuffing and pies to feed some appreciative folks.

“It’s an automatic, amazing conversation with the guests that we serve and I just feel like that’s what this season is all about is just plugging in and having those face to face conversations with our neighbors,” Hayes said.

You can sign up to volunteer here.

If you’re looking to go with a take-out Thanksgiving meal, many restaurants are already booked, but Sunriver Resort and McMenamins St. Francis are still taking reservations over the phone.

There’s also trivia at Craft Kitchen and Brewery and Silver Moon Brewing for some adult entertainment.

For those that just want Christmas to come early, the Holiday Light Show at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center is open on Thanksgiving.

The show originally opened last Friday.

“We put hundreds of thousands of lights into this. We created a Santa’s village where you can roast s’mores over a hot fire. Of course we have the food trucks and also if dad or mom wants to have a drink along the way, we have a full bar set-up,” said Kerry Dunne, Producer of the Holiday Light Show Experience.

The light show is enclosed in several buildings throughout the campus with many themed light shows to walk through and even an encounter with Santa.

No matter what you do for Thanksgiving, or Friendsgiving, or whatever you call the day, we hope it’s full of fun and good company.