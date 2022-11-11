▶️ Thanks to a 19-year-old, Jeff. Co. Fire and EMS holds first ever coat drive

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Peter Malone, a student intern at the Jefferson County Fire and EMS station, had a simple idea.

An idea to bring the community together to help those vulnerable keep warm this winter.”

“Personally, I wanted it to happen because I wanted to give back to the community, and I think that was that attitude from everyone, and I think that is why they were all on board,” said Malone.

Right now, his job is to answer calls, help around the station, and learn the firehouse way.

He is 19 years old, at the bottom of the barrel, but he saw a need to fill barrels full of warm clothes.

So he took the idea to his boss.

“I came up with the idea to do a coat drive, and I took it to my chief, chief Blake and from there, it has been all hands on deck here at the fire station,” he said.

Thanks to Malone, the fire station is now holding its first-ever coat drive.

He says everyone at the firehouse enjoys the idea but knows it’ll be a lot of work and is willing to help; but it’s going to take more than just his coworkers to get this done, but the community itself, putting others needs first.

“Really anything to keep someone warm this winter,” he said. “Some specifics are hats, gloves, coats, jackets, boots, anything to keep them warm.”

The coat drive officially starts on the 14th of this month with four main drop sites, the station, Madras High School, Culver High School, and the Chamber of Commerce.

“This coat drive is an opportunity for us as Jefferson County Fire and EMS and the people of Jefferson County to give back to them, especially those in need,” Malone said.