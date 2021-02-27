▶️ Tetherow chef earns top 15 spot in Bon Appétit ‘Favorite Chef’ competition

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

It’s the shot of a lifetime for Jamar Adams, Solomon’s at Tetherow head chef.

Adams has a chance to win $50,000 and a two-page spread in Bon Appétit Magazine, plus the title of “Favorite Chef.”

It all started with being one of thousands submitting food photos to the popular culinary magazine.

Adams is now one of the top 15 chefs in the international competition that benefits Feeding America.

“It’s a win-win for me,” Adams said. “I get to help raise money for something cool and then, at the same time, try to win this.”

After 13 years of service in the army, Adams went to culinary school at Le Cordon Bleu in Portland and has now been cooking professionally for five years.

Chefs move forward in the competition through online voting.

In one of the initial rounds, Adams earned first in his regional group.

“It’s been awesome, I just can’t believe how many people are voting,” Adams said. “I didn’t think that many people would vote for me I guess, but it’s just been awesome.”

Adams is happy the competition is helping a good cause, but he admits the prize money and appearance in Bon Appétit would be incredible.

“Being in that magazine, in that spread would be huge for anybody’s culinary career,” Adams said. “Any chef who’s inspiring to raise the bar, and become better, and really make an impact.”

If he wins, Adams says he will use the $50,000 for schooling or travel to gain more knowledge in culinary arts. He would also pay bills, and buy some celebratory beers for his friends and family.

You can vote for Chef Jamar at favchef.com.