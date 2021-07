by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The High School National Rodeo Championship gets underway this Saturday in Lincoln, Nebraska, and 18-year-old Preston Young from Terrebonne will be there competing.

Rodeo may be his number one love, but this recent Redmond High graduate somehow found time to letter in three Varsity sports- golf, basketball, and football- for the Panthers on top of his rodeo commitments.

Eric Lindstrom has the story of this remarkable multi-sport athlete.