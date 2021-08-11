▶️ Tension erupts at BLS school board meeting; board approves mask recommendations

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A dramatic scene took place at Tuesday night’s Bend-La Pine school board meeting, as the board walked off the stage after comments from an audience member were deemed personal attacks.

Parent Brandon Merritt was interrupted after making comments on the conduct of some of the board members.

“This meeting is adjourned,” said Board Chair Melissa Barnes Dholakia, before the members filed out of the room.

Though the meeting was called back to order later on, the tense moment was one of many.

“Our public schools have been given over to luciferian teachers,” said another audience member, who also said the board was on the path to hell.

“I’m sorry but you need to stop,” said Barnes Dholakia.

The room erupted in cheers.

Others came forward to ask questions about the purpose of the meeting, which was for the board to vote on approving the recommendation put forth by Superintendent Dr. Steven Cook, mandating masks in the fall.

“I don’t fully understands the statistics behind this or the numbers, and I would like to see hard data, not percentages,” said another concerned citizen.

The board heard from Director of Communication and Safety Julianne Repman about the details of the recommendation.

“We believe that with the development of, and adherence to, these prevention strategies, our schools can safely remain open for in-person instruction,” Repman said.

Recommendations included masking indoors during school hours for all individuals aged two and older, with accommodations made for those with certain medical conditions.

It was also made clear that vaccines would not be required for any students.

Aside from a request for more information on lunchtime coordination and the use of cohorts, the recommendations passed.

Superintendent Cook agreed to present reports on their concerns at the board workshop on August 24.