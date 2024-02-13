▶️ Ten MX13 motocross riders place 1st at Arenacross Nationals

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The 2024 Arenacross National racing competition is now in the books, but for one group of Central Oregon riders, their path to that competition faced some pushback.

After years of work with the county and noise complaints from neighbors during an open hearing last year, Justin Homan and his MX13 practice track were officially approved.

“Homan MX13 helps us a lot, and we’re lucky we live so close to his facility that we can just go there like after school or whenever he does ride days like Saturday, Sunday type deals,” said 14-year-old Jace Hamrick.

After working towards permits and coaching certificates, the dream of county-approved classes in his backyard became a reality in October, and kids say they are reaping the benefits.

“That made me go from like not being able to do anything really safely to now if I’m going to do something, I know how to do it safely and in a controlled like manner and everything like that,” said 17-year-old rider Zach Francies.

RELATED: 500 top riders compete in the 2024 Northwest Arenacross Nationals

RELATED: Freestyle motocross event raises money for Redmond Senior Center

RELATED: Get Outside: Dirt biking with Homan MX-13 Schools

This weekend was the perfect opportunity to test those safety skills as 500 riders participated in the dangerous Northwest Arenacross Nationals held at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond.

“It makes it like harder, like more, it’s more of a chance like past people. And I feel like that’s always fun because it’s just different,” said 12-year-old MX13 rider Hadlie Hamrick.

More experienced riders are seeing the transformation from a fun backyard course to an approved business.

“It’s more professional,” said a 19-year-old MX13 rider Shor Miller. “Everything’s done digitally to sign up and pay. So that’s nice, and I think we’re allowed to have 20 people or however many. So, it’s a pretty good crew to have out there.”

Of those 500 riders who participated in all, 30 Central Oregonians from La Pine to Prineville trained through MX13, with ten riders placing first in a third-place professional race.