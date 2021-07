by Meghan Glova

Scott Satterlee left the restaurant business all to end up pursuing a different food venture.

Wild Catch is serving up some of the best fish and chips Central Oregon has to offer.

On this episode of Taste This, sponsored by Newport Avenue Market, Meghan Glova visits the Redmond food cart for some crispy, beer battered deliciousness.

Wild Catch is located in the lot of Wild Ride Brewing

332 SW 5th Street

Redmond, OR 97756