Last week we introduced you to 2Sisters Ranch, the business out of Tumalo bringing Central Oregon the best Wagyu beef.

On this episode of Taste This, sponsored by Newport Avenue Market, Meghan Glova shows us how that meat is used locally by Solomon’s at Tetherow.

Chef Jamar Adams is whipping up a Wagyu beef burger and London broil carpaccio.

Solomon’s at Tetherow is located at: 61240 Skyline Ranch Rd, Bend, OR 97702