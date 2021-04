Aisha Ali wanted to “shake” things up, so she started Shaker Box Cocktail Club.

The service offers live, online mixology parties with cocktail ingredients and a bartending kit sent right to your front door.

Even alcohol delivery can be arranged!

Meghan Glova introduces us to the Bend based business.

Learn more at shakerboxcocktailclub.com.