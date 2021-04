A little piece of paradise has arrived in Bend!

Rapa Nui is the area’s newest tiki bar, quickly known for its traditional, boozy drinks and appreciation for Easter Island culture.

On this episode of Taste This, sponsored by Newport Avenue Market, Meghan Glova heads to the place that will have you feeling like a tourist in your own town.

Rapa Nui is located in the Old Mill District, above Saxon’s Fine Jewelers.

360 SW Powerhouse Drive

Bend, OR 97702