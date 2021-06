by Meghan Glova

Break out the boots and dust off the cowboy hat because a weekend full of wild Western fun is in store for us.

The 75th Crooked River Roundup kicks off Wednesday at the Cowboy Capital of Oregon – and Prineville is ready.

But there’s more to the roundup than the rodeo.

Let’s not forget about the food.

Here’s a sneak peek at the classics and unique twists being cooked up for the big event.