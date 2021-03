Kevin Allen is a home chef turned business owner who wanted to take finger food up a notch.

On this episode of Taste This, sponsored by Newport Avenue Market, Meghan Glova takes us to Nosh Street Food.

The food cart serves everything from savory, snack sized sliders to full blown meals that scream “comfort food.”

Nosh Street Food is located in the food cart lot of Bevel Brewing

911 SE Armour Rd Suite B

Bend, OR 97702