▶️ Taste This: Luckey’s Woodsman

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Jackson Higdon grew up snowboarding at Mount Bachelor.

Now he’s got his own food cart at the base of Sunrise Lodge, Luckey’s Woodsman.

On this episode of Taste This, sponsored by Newport Avenue Market, Meghan Glova dives into some elevated backcountry cuisine.

Some of it’s healthy, some of it’s hearty, but Higdon guarantees every item will satisfy any outdoor enthusiast.

Luckey’s Woodsman can be found at two Central Oregon locations:

Sunrise Lodge at Mount Bachelor

Bend, OR 97701

Silver Moon Brewing

24 NW Greenwood Ave

Bend, OR 97703

Learn more at www.luckeyswoodsman.com.