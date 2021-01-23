▶️ Taste This: Luckey’s Woodsman

By MEGHAN GLOVA
CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS
Jackson Higdon grew up snowboarding at Mount Bachelor.
Now he’s got his own food cart at the base of Sunrise Lodge, Luckey’s Woodsman.
On this episode of Taste This, sponsored by Newport Avenue Market, Meghan Glova dives into some elevated backcountry cuisine.
Some of it’s healthy, some of it’s hearty, but Higdon guarantees every item will satisfy any outdoor enthusiast.
Luckey’s Woodsman can be found at two Central Oregon locations:
Sunrise Lodge at Mount Bachelor
Bend, OR 97701
Silver Moon Brewing
24 NW Greenwood Ave
Bend, OR 97703
Learn more at www.luckeyswoodsman.com.
