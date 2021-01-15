▶️ Taste This: Left Coast Burger Company

When it comes to burgers, Left Coast Burger Company keeps it simple and delicious.

Owner Lisandro Ramon was inspired by his childhood trips to an Oklahoma diner, and wanted to bring that food and atmosphere to Central Oregon.

Join Meghan Glova on this episode of Taste This, sponsored by Newport Avenue Market, to the Bend burger joint known for its classic food and open kitchen concept.

Left Coast Burger Company (LCBC) is located in the Cascade Village Shopping Center

63455 N Hwy 97, Bld 4 #50

Bend, OR 97701