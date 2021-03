Fish is always fresh, never frozen at Kanpai in Bend.

The sushi restaurant has held a spot on Newport Avenue for 16 years, giving customers a literal taste of what traditional rolls, nigiri, and Omakase should be like.

On this episode of Taste This, sponsored by Newport Avenue Market, Meghan Glova tries this high quality local favorite.

Kanpai is located at 990 NW Newport Avenue

Bend, OR 97701