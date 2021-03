High demand convinced Miki Bekkari it was time to move her business from the farmers market to a brick and mortar.

Bekkari is now selling savory dishes and perfect pastries at one of Bend’s newest bistros.

On this episode of Taste This, sponsored by Newport Avenue Market, Meghan Glova dives into the (mostly) gluten free menu of Blissful Spoon.

Blissful Spoon is located in downtown Bend.

65 NW Newport Ave.

Bend, OR 97703