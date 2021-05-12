▶️ Taste This: Bend Izakaya Ronin

by Meghan Glova

Scotty Byers doesn’t consider Bend Izakaya Ronin a sushi bar, it’s more than that.

It’s a place for friends to get together and share small plates, plus gain an appreciation for Japanese culture.

On this episode of Taste This, sponsored by Newport Avenue Market, Meghan Glova is introduced to Ronin’s unique Omakase experience. Filled with hot, cold, and raw dishes.

Keep in mind, customers should provide the restaurant at least 24 hours notice for Omakase.

Bend Izakaya Ronin is located in the Century Center.

70 SW Century Drive #120

Bend, OR 97702