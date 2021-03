Milena Ziober and her family moved to Bend from San Diego 12 years ago, where she owned a Brazilian restaurant.

The most popular appetizer served was her cheese bread, which she now makes fresh in Bend and sells frozen statewide.

On this episode of Taste This, sponsored by Newport Avenue Market, Meghan Glova goes behind the scenes to check out how this authentic Brazilian snack is made.

You can find Bella Baker products at Newport Avenue Market.