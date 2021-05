It was 2016 when John Davis thought, “what kind of late night food is Bend missing?”

Apparently, it was hot dogs!

On this episode of Taste This, sponsored by Newport Avenue Market, Meghan Glova digs into the diverse menu of Alley Dogz.

Featuring some high quality, specialty hot dogs and lots of surprising vegan options.

Alley Dogz is located at Midtown Yacht Club

1661 NE 4th Street

Bend, OR 97701