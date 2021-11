by Meghan Glova

Born in Italy, now Bend resident Toni Caporello has always had a passion for food.

Especially nutritious food, inspiring her new cookbook Add a Place at Your Table.

On this episode of Taste This, sponsored by Newport Avenue Market, Meghan Glova joins Caporello in her home to see how some of these recipes are made.

Add a Place at Your Table is now available at local bookstores, Barnes & Noble, Target, and Amazon.

All proceeds will support Bethlehem Inn.